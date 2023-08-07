Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Has $646,000 Stock Position in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Free Report) by 69.1% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 11,562 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 25,893 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $646,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in D. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Dominion Energy by 93,554.0% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,865,509 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $604,953,000 after buying an additional 9,854,975 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Dominion Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $332,276,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 197.1% during the fourth quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 3,807,950 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $233,503,000 after buying an additional 2,526,350 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in Dominion Energy by 646.7% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,765,425 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $108,256,000 after purchasing an additional 1,529,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi lifted its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 74.5% during the 4th quarter. Amundi now owns 2,605,935 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $162,558,000 after buying an additional 1,112,671 shares during the last quarter. 69.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have weighed in on D. Guggenheim decreased their target price on Dominion Energy from $63.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Friday, July 7th. 51job reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Dominion Energy in a research report on Friday, June 9th. StockNews.com raised Dominion Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, May 20th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Dominion Energy from $61.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Monday, July 3rd. Finally, Bank of America lowered their price target on Dominion Energy from $54.00 to $52.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Dominion Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $57.30.

Insider Buying and Selling at Dominion Energy

Dominion Energy Stock Down 3.0 %

In other Dominion Energy news, COO Diane Leopold sold 6,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.16, for a total value of $307,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 100,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,921,653.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . 0.15% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE D opened at $49.21 on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $52.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $55.26. The company has a market capitalization of $41.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.23, a P/E/G ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.62. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $48.47 and a 1 year high of $86.28.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.05. Dominion Energy had a net margin of 12.71% and a return on equity of 11.96%. The business had revenue of $3.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.72 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.77 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 3.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Dominion Energy Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 20th. Investors of record on Friday, September 1st will be issued a $0.6675 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $2.67 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.43%. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 98.89%.

Dominion Energy Company Profile

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy in the United States. It operates through four segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Assets. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to approximately 2.7 million residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

