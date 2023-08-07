Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Has $721,000 Stock Holdings in Karuna Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRTX)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Karuna Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRTX – Free Report) by 10.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,971 shares of the company’s stock after selling 480 shares during the quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Karuna Therapeutics were worth $721,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of KRTX. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Karuna Therapeutics by 20.7% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,621,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $589,672,000 after buying an additional 448,871 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Karuna Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $61,207,000. General Atlantic L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Karuna Therapeutics by 72.6% during the fourth quarter. General Atlantic L.P. now owns 716,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,725,000 after buying an additional 301,158 shares in the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Karuna Therapeutics by 23.6% in the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,202,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $236,317,000 after purchasing an additional 229,374 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its stake in Karuna Therapeutics by 22.3% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,026,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,151,000 after purchasing an additional 187,142 shares in the last quarter.

Get Karuna Therapeutics alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Jeffrey M. Jonas sold 13,810 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.81, for a total value of $2,704,136.10. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 990 shares in the company, valued at approximately $193,851.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Troy A. Ignelzi sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.41, for a total transaction of $2,010,690.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 30,487 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,811,100.67. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Jeffrey M. Jonas sold 13,810 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.81, for a total value of $2,704,136.10. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 990 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $193,851.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 23,810 shares of company stock worth $4,930,476 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 13.20% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Karuna Therapeutics Stock Performance

A number of research firms recently commented on KRTX. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $300.00 price target on shares of Karuna Therapeutics in a research note on Friday. Mizuho dropped their price target on Karuna Therapeutics from $274.00 to $258.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. 58.com reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Karuna Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, June 5th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Karuna Therapeutics from $249.00 to $235.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Karuna Therapeutics from $260.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Monday, June 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $271.35.

Karuna Therapeutics stock opened at $185.38 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.26 and a beta of 1.03. Karuna Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $131.64 and a 52-week high of $278.25. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $217.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $203.87.

Karuna Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KRTX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported ($2.75) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.76) by $0.01. Karuna Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 27.13% and a negative net margin of 2,795.96%. The firm had revenue of $0.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.42 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($2.17) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 98.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Karuna Therapeutics, Inc. will post -11.32 EPS for the current year.

About Karuna Therapeutics

(Free Report)

Karuna Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, creates and delivers transformative medicines for people living with psychiatric and neurological conditions. Its lead product candidate includes KarXT, an oral modulator of muscarinic receptors that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of acute psychosis in patients with schizophrenia; and for the treatment of central nervous system disorders, such as negative and cognitive symptoms of schizophrenia and psychosis, as well as for the treatment of various peripheral tissues and dementia-related psychosis, including Alzheimer's disease.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KRTX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Karuna Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRTX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Karuna Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Karuna Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.