Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Has $750,000 Stake in Central Pacific Financial Corp. (NYSE:CPF)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Central Pacific Financial Corp. (NYSE:CPF – Free Report) by 3.7% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 41,921 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,600 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Central Pacific Financial were worth $750,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. LSV Asset Management boosted its stake in Central Pacific Financial by 561.8% during the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 423,529 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,581,000 after purchasing an additional 359,529 shares during the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp boosted its position in Central Pacific Financial by 32.4% in the first quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 24,236 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $434,000 after purchasing an additional 5,931 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Central Pacific Financial in the first quarter worth $394,000. Polaris Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Central Pacific Financial by 25.5% in the first quarter. Polaris Capital Management LLC now owns 36,383 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $651,000 after purchasing an additional 7,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D purchased a new position in Central Pacific Financial in the first quarter worth $405,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.06% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on CPF. TheStreet lowered Central Pacific Financial from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. StockNews.com began coverage on Central Pacific Financial in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Shares of NYSE CPF opened at $18.00 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $486.72 million, a P/E ratio of 7.26 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $18.09. Central Pacific Financial Corp. has a twelve month low of $13.22 and a twelve month high of $24.75.

Central Pacific Financial (NYSE:CPF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by ($0.01). Central Pacific Financial had a return on equity of 14.70% and a net margin of 22.26%. The firm had revenue of $79.76 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $64.18 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.64 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Central Pacific Financial Corp. will post 2.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.78%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 30th. Central Pacific Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.94%.

Central Pacific Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Central Pacific Bank that provides a range of commercial banking products and services to businesses, professionals, and individuals in the United States. It offers various deposit products and services, including checking, savings and time deposits, cash management and digital banking, trust, and retail brokerage services, as well as money market accounts and certificates of deposit.

