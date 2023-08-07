Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Has $759,000 Stock Position in SouthState Co. (NASDAQ:SSB)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in SouthState Co. (NASDAQ:SSB – Free Report) by 13.6% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 10,654 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,670 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in SouthState were worth $759,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board acquired a new stake in SouthState in the first quarter worth about $962,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in shares of SouthState by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 645,094 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $45,969,000 after purchasing an additional 5,258 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of SouthState during the 1st quarter valued at about $2,734,000. River Oaks Capital LLC lifted its stake in SouthState by 19.6% in the 1st quarter. River Oaks Capital LLC now owns 37,900 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,701,000 after acquiring an additional 6,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in SouthState by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,769,066 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $197,324,000 after acquiring an additional 120,252 shares in the last quarter. 91.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ SSB opened at $78.35 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.07 and a beta of 0.82. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $70.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $71.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.88. SouthState Co. has a one year low of $59.51 and a one year high of $91.74.

SouthState ( NASDAQ:SSB Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The bank reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.83 by ($0.20). The firm had revenue of $555.27 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $433.04 million. SouthState had a net margin of 26.78% and a return on equity of 10.92%. The company’s revenue was up 34.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.62 EPS. Research analysts expect that SouthState Co. will post 6.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 11th will be given a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 10th. This is a boost from SouthState’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. SouthState’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.25%.

In other news, Director John C. Pollok sold 7,744 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.24, for a total transaction of $520,706.56. Following the transaction, the director now owns 729 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,017.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 1.26% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on SSB shares. Truist Financial upped their price objective on SouthState from $74.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. StockNews.com started coverage on SouthState in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, SouthState currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $87.20.

SouthState Corporation operates as the bank holding company for SouthState Bank, National Association that provides a range of banking services and products to individuals and companies. It offers checking accounts, savings deposits, interest-bearing transaction accounts, certificates of deposits, money market accounts, and other time deposits.

