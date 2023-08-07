Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Has $768,000 Position in Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHC)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHC – Free Report) by 56.3% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 10,630 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,710 shares during the quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Acadia Healthcare were worth $768,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Acadia Healthcare during the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in Acadia Healthcare by 61.6% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 522 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 199 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Acadia Healthcare during the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in Acadia Healthcare by 66.5% during the 1st quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 405 shares during the period. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management raised its stake in Acadia Healthcare by 1,821.7% during the 4th quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 1,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after buying an additional 1,257 shares during the period.

ACHC has been the subject of several analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on Acadia Healthcare in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $83.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Acadia Healthcare from $93.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 31st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Acadia Healthcare in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Acadia Healthcare to $95.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Acadia Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $75.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $89.11.

Shares of NASDAQ ACHC opened at $76.67 on Monday. Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. has a twelve month low of $66.87 and a twelve month high of $89.85. The firm has a market cap of $7.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.90, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a 50 day moving average of $74.56 and a 200 day moving average of $74.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc provides behavioral healthcare services in the United States and Puerto Rico. It offers behavioral healthcare services to its patients in various settings, including inpatient psychiatric facilities, specialty treatment facilities, residential treatment centers, eating disorder facilities, and outpatient clinics.

