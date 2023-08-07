Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Has $778,000 Position in Integral Ad Science Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:IAS)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Integral Ad Science Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:IAS – Free Report) by 48.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 54,505 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,835 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Integral Ad Science were worth $778,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new position in Integral Ad Science during the 1st quarter valued at about $108,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Integral Ad Science by 377.5% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 51,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $731,000 after acquiring an additional 40,525 shares during the last quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Integral Ad Science by 3.5% during the first quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 118,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,687,000 after buying an additional 3,955 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in shares of Integral Ad Science by 25.3% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 49,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $431,000 after buying an additional 9,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Integral Ad Science during the fourth quarter worth approximately $365,000. 96.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Integral Ad Science

In other news, CEO Lisa Utzschneider sold 27,287 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.41, for a total value of $475,066.67. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 117,189 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,040,260.49. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Integral Ad Science news, major shareholder Vep Group, Llc sold 5,220,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.13, for a total transaction of $94,638,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 77,660,001 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,407,975,818.13. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Lisa Utzschneider sold 27,287 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.41, for a total transaction of $475,066.67. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 117,189 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,040,260.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 16,756,933 shares of company stock worth $267,781,604 in the last quarter. 2.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Integral Ad Science Trading Down 19.4 %

IAS opened at $15.17 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $18.69 and its 200-day moving average is $15.31. Integral Ad Science Holding Corp. has a 1-year low of $6.63 and a 1-year high of $20.88. The company has a current ratio of 3.80, a quick ratio of 3.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The company has a market cap of $2.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 108.36 and a beta of 1.61.

Integral Ad Science (NASDAQ:IAS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $113.65 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $112.41 million. Integral Ad Science had a net margin of 5.26% and a return on equity of 2.81%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.01 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Integral Ad Science Holding Corp. will post 0.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on IAS. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Integral Ad Science from $23.00 to $22.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday. KeyCorp began coverage on shares of Integral Ad Science in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. They issued a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Integral Ad Science from $20.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $21.50 price objective on shares of Integral Ad Science in a research report on Friday. Finally, Benchmark assumed coverage on shares of Integral Ad Science in a research note on Tuesday, June 6th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $20.15.

Integral Ad Science Company Profile

(Free Report)

Integral Ad Science Holding Corp. operates as a digital advertising verification company in the United States, the United Kingdom, France, Germany, Italy, Singapore, Australia, France, Japan, and India. The company provides IAS Signal, a cloud-based technology platform that offers return on ad spend needs; and deliver independent measurement and verification of digital advertising across devices, channels, and formats, including desktop, mobile, connected TV, social, display, and video.

