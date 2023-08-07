Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Has $792,000 Stock Position in The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated (NASDAQ:CAKE)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated (NASDAQ:CAKE – Free Report) by 13.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 22,605 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 3,580 shares during the quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Cheesecake Factory were worth $792,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its holdings in shares of Cheesecake Factory by 356.8% in the second quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 3,965 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $104,000 after buying an additional 3,097 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Cheesecake Factory by 170.4% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,754 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $152,000 after buying an additional 3,626 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new position in shares of Cheesecake Factory in the third quarter worth about $202,000. American Trust acquired a new stake in shares of Cheesecake Factory during the fourth quarter worth approximately $205,000. Finally, Jump Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cheesecake Factory during the first quarter worth approximately $211,000. 93.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently commented on CAKE. Northcoast Research began coverage on shares of Cheesecake Factory in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $46.00 price target on the stock. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Cheesecake Factory from $30.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $40.00 target price on shares of Cheesecake Factory in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and set a $31.00 target price on shares of Cheesecake Factory in a research report on Friday. Finally, Wedbush boosted their target price on shares of Cheesecake Factory from $36.00 to $38.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.25.

Cheesecake Factory Stock Performance

Shares of CAKE stock opened at $36.37 on Monday. The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated has a 12 month low of $27.91 and a 12 month high of $41.28. The company has a current ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.76, a PEG ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.45. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $34.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $35.22.

Cheesecake Factory (NASDAQ:CAKE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The restaurant operator reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.07. Cheesecake Factory had a return on equity of 32.63% and a net margin of 1.91%. The company had revenue of $866.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $880.15 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.52 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated will post 2.75 EPS for the current year.

Cheesecake Factory Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 16th will be paid a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 15th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.97%. Cheesecake Factory’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 82.44%.

Cheesecake Factory Company Profile

The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated engages in restaurant business. The company operates two bakeries that produces cheesecakes and other baked products for its restaurants, international licensees, third-party bakery customers, external foodservice operators, retailers, and distributors. It also operates restaurants in the United States and Canada under brands comprising The Cheesecake Factory, North Italia, and a collection of Fox Restaurant Concepts, as well as The Cheesecake Factory restaurants under licensing agreements internationally.

