Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Has $795,000 Position in Murphy USA Inc. (NYSE:MUSA)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Murphy USA Inc. (NYSE:MUSA – Free Report) by 8.9% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 3,080 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 253 shares during the quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Murphy USA were worth $795,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in MUSA. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in Murphy USA by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,269 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,312,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Murphy USA by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,221 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,244,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Murphy USA by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,868 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,640,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. State of Wyoming raised its holdings in Murphy USA by 14.2% in the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 370 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $103,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC raised its holdings in Murphy USA by 25.0% in the 4th quarter. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 250 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. 85.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Jeanne Linder Phillips sold 550 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $283.97, for a total transaction of $156,183.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,874 shares in the company, valued at approximately $816,129.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Murphy USA news, Director Jeanne Linder Phillips sold 550 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $283.97, for a total value of $156,183.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,874 shares in the company, valued at approximately $816,129.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Robert J. Chumley sold 1,075 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $277.72, for a total value of $298,549.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 6,661 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,849,892.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 9.47% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Murphy USA Trading Up 1.8 %

A number of research firms have recently commented on MUSA. StockNews.com raised Murphy USA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 12th. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $370.00 price target on shares of Murphy USA in a report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Murphy USA from $325.00 to $330.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Murphy USA from $362.00 to $360.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $318.60.

Shares of MUSA stock opened at $300.60 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.88 and a beta of 0.81. Murphy USA Inc. has a twelve month low of $231.65 and a twelve month high of $323.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $299.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $277.34.

Murphy USA (NYSE:MUSA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The specialty retailer reported $6.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.09 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $5.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.61 billion. Murphy USA had a return on equity of 80.20% and a net margin of 2.59%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Murphy USA Inc. will post 20.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Murphy USA Profile

(Free Report)

Murphy USA Inc engages in marketing of retail motor fuel products and convenience merchandise. The company operates retail stores under the Murphy USA, Murphy Express, and QuickChek brands. It operates retail gasoline stores principally in the Southeast, Southwest, and Midwest United States. The company was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in El Dorado, Arkansas.

See Also

