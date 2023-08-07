Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Invests $658,000 in Bally’s Co. (NYSE:BALY)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Bally’s Co. (NYSE:BALY – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 33,716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $658,000.
A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BALY. Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new position in Bally’s in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. UBS Group AG raised its position in Bally’s by 179.6% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 3,709 shares during the period. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new stake in Bally’s in the first quarter valued at approximately $112,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in Bally’s by 33.8% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,000 after purchasing an additional 1,531 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Bally’s during the second quarter worth $141,000. 63.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of analysts have recently weighed in on BALY shares. Barclays cut their price objective on Bally’s from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on Bally’s from $22.00 to $18.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 23rd. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their target price on Bally’s from $29.00 to $23.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.50.
Bally’s Price Performance
Bally’s (NYSE:BALY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.74) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by ($0.43). Bally’s had a negative return on equity of 7.85% and a negative net margin of 14.16%. The company had revenue of $598.72 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $594.49 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Bally’s Co. will post -0.88 EPS for the current year.
Bally’s Company Profile
Bally's Corporation, a gaming, hospitality, and entertainment company, engages in casinos and resorts, and online gaming businesses in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Casinos & Resorts, North America Interactive, and International Interactive. It offers physical and interactive entertainment and gaming experiences, including traditional casino offerings, iCasino, online bingo games, sportsbook, daily fantasy sports, and free-to-play games.
