Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Lowers Position in Beam Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BEAM)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in Beam Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BEAM – Free Report) by 9.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,548 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,410 shares during the quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Beam Therapeutics were worth $690,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BEAM. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Beam Therapeutics by 68.4% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,336,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,149,000 after purchasing an additional 1,354,781 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Beam Therapeutics by 17.7% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,174,471 shares of the company’s stock worth $294,153,000 after purchasing an additional 927,970 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Beam Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth $19,477,000. ARK Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Beam Therapeutics by 4.4% in the first quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 8,573,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $262,518,000 after purchasing an additional 360,298 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Beam Therapeutics in the second quarter worth $10,835,000. 78.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Beam Therapeutics

In related news, insider Giuseppe Ciaramella sold 155,324 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.06, for a total transaction of $4,979,687.44. Following the sale, the insider now owns 48,250 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,546,895. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 4.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Beam Therapeutics Price Performance

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on BEAM shares. Barclays dropped their price objective on Beam Therapeutics from $45.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Beam Therapeutics from $50.00 to $42.00 in a report on Thursday, May 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.70.

BEAM stock opened at $27.12 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $31.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.60. Beam Therapeutics Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $27.08 and a fifty-two week high of $73.27.

Beam Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BEAM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported ($1.33) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.36) by $0.03. Beam Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 412.45% and a negative return on equity of 42.04%. The firm had revenue of $24.21 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.41 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Beam Therapeutics Inc. will post -5.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Beam Therapeutics Profile

Beam Therapeutics Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the development of precision genetic medicines for patients suffering from serious diseases in the United States. It develops BEAM-101 and BEAM-102 for the treatment of sickle cell disease beta thalassemia; BEAM-201, an allogeneic chimeric antigen receptor T cell for the treatment of refractory T-cell acute lymphoblastic leukemia/T cell lymphoblastic lymphoma; BEAM-301, a liver-targeting LNP formulation for the treatment of glycogen storage disease 1a; and BEAM-302, a liver-targeting LNP formulation to treat severe alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency.

