Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Makes New $737,000 Investment in iQIYI, Inc. (NASDAQ:IQ)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in iQIYI, Inc. (NASDAQ:IQ – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 101,211 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $737,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of IQ. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in iQIYI in the first quarter valued at approximately $73,000. DRW Securities LLC purchased a new stake in iQIYI in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Veracity Capital LLC purchased a new stake in iQIYI in the first quarter valued at approximately $85,000. Redwood Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in iQIYI in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its stake in iQIYI by 1,404.1% in the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 13,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 12,230 shares during the last quarter. 30.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

iQIYI Trading Down 1.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ:IQ opened at $6.02 on Monday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.73. iQIYI, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1.65 and a 12 month high of $7.99.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

iQIYI ( NASDAQ:IQ Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 16th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. iQIYI had a negative return on equity of 2.03% and a negative net margin of 0.50%. Equities analysts anticipate that iQIYI, Inc. will post 0.27 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have commented on IQ. Macquarie upgraded shares of iQIYI from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $5.12 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. HSBC lowered their target price on iQIYI from $8.00 to $6.40 in a research note on Wednesday, May 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded iQIYI from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $7.70 to $8.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $6.55.

iQIYI Profile

(Free Report)

iQIYI, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides online entertainment video services in the People's Republic of China. It offers various products and services, including online video, online games, online literature, animations, and other products. The company operates a platform that provides a collection of internet video content, such as professionally produced content licensed from professional content providers and self-produced content.

