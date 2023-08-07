Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Makes New $758,000 Investment in GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 9,757 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $758,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Commerce Bank grew its stake in shares of GoDaddy by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 45,494 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,404,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management raised its holdings in shares of GoDaddy by 4.4% in the first quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 4,064 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $316,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of GoDaddy by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 27,592 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,064,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in GoDaddy by 17.5% in the fourth quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,545 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $115,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Donaldson Capital Management LLC increased its stake in GoDaddy by 2.0% in the first quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC now owns 12,907 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,003,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.73% of the company’s stock.

Get GoDaddy alerts:

Insider Activity at GoDaddy

In related news, CAO Nick Daddario sold 341 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.37, for a total transaction of $25,701.17. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 20,722 shares in the company, valued at $1,561,817.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Amanpal Singh Bhutani sold 3,117 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.37, for a total value of $234,928.29. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 275,141 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,737,377.17. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Nick Daddario sold 341 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.37, for a total value of $25,701.17. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 20,722 shares in the company, valued at $1,561,817.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 21,553 shares of company stock worth $1,620,723 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

GoDaddy Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:GDDY opened at $69.68 on Monday. GoDaddy Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $64.65 and a fifty-two week high of $85.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.66 and a beta of 0.96. The business has a 50-day moving average of $74.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $75.59.

GoDaddy (NYSE:GDDY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The technology company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.52 by ($0.22). GoDaddy had a net margin of 7.78% and a negative return on equity of 106.25%. The firm had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.04 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.41 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that GoDaddy Inc. will post 2.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on GDDY shares. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on GoDaddy in a research report on Monday, June 5th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $80.00 target price for the company. B. Riley assumed coverage on GoDaddy in a report on Wednesday, June 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $102.00 price target for the company. Barclays reduced their price target on GoDaddy from $98.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price objective on shares of GoDaddy in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $84.00 price target on shares of GoDaddy in a research report on Friday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, GoDaddy has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $92.00.

GoDaddy Profile

(Free Report)

GoDaddy Inc engages in the design and development of cloud-based products in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: Applications and Commerce and Core Platform. The Applications and Commerce segment provides applications products, including Websites + Marketing, a mobile-optimized online tool that enables customers to build websites and e-commerce enabled online stores; and Managed WordPress, a streamlined and optimized hosting platform that allows customers to build and manage a faster and more secure WordPress site and offered with WooCommerce to sell online; and marketing tools and services, such as GoDaddy Studio mobile application, search engine optimization, Meta and Google My Business listings, and email and social media marketing designed to help businesses acquire and engage customers and create content.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GDDY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for GoDaddy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GoDaddy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.