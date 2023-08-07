Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Makes New Investment in Industrial Logistics Properties Trust (NASDAQ:ILPT)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust (NASDAQ:ILPT – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 211,314 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $649,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of ILPT. Te Ahumairangi Investment Management Ltd raised its stake in Industrial Logistics Properties Trust by 90.3% in the 4th quarter. Te Ahumairangi Investment Management Ltd now owns 128,438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $420,000 after purchasing an additional 60,947 shares during the last quarter. Flat Footed LLC boosted its holdings in Industrial Logistics Properties Trust by 259.5% during the 4th quarter. Flat Footed LLC now owns 3,461,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,319,000 after acquiring an additional 2,498,558 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in Industrial Logistics Properties Trust by 10.1% during the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 380,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,169,000 after acquiring an additional 34,916 shares during the period. Pensionfund DSM Netherlands boosted its holdings in Industrial Logistics Properties Trust by 13.3% during the 1st quarter. Pensionfund DSM Netherlands now owns 170,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $523,000 after acquiring an additional 20,000 shares during the period. Finally, Hill Winds Capital LP purchased a new position in Industrial Logistics Properties Trust during the 4th quarter valued at about $409,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.81% of the company’s stock.

ILPT stock opened at $3.80 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.34, a current ratio of 4.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.41. The business’s 50-day moving average is $3.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.14. Industrial Logistics Properties Trust has a 1 year low of $1.64 and a 1 year high of $9.81.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 24th will be paid a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 21st. Industrial Logistics Properties Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently -2.04%.

In other news, Director Joseph Morea acquired 20,000 shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 27th. The stock was bought at an average price of $3.68 per share, for a total transaction of $73,600.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 40,000 shares in the company, valued at $147,200. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 1.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

ILPT is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, focused on owning and leasing high quality distribution and logistics properties that serve the growing needs of e-commerce. As of March 31, 2023, ILPT's portfolio consisted of 413 properties containing approximately 60.0 million rentable square feet located in 39 states.

