Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Purchases Shares of 25,206 IBEX Limited (NASDAQ:IBEX)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in IBEX Limited (NASDAQ:IBEX – Free Report) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 25,206 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $615,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IBEX. Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in IBEX by 82.7% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 474 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank grew its holdings in IBEX by 80.7% during the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 1,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 730 shares in the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC acquired a new position in IBEX during the 1st quarter worth approximately $59,000. Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in IBEX by 56.4% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 4,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after acquiring an additional 1,543 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in IBEX by 20.2% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 4,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after acquiring an additional 730 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.45% of the company’s stock.

IBEX Trading Down 0.0 %

NASDAQ:IBEX opened at $20.02 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $365.37 million, a P/E ratio of 16.68 and a beta of 0.57. IBEX Limited has a twelve month low of $14.85 and a twelve month high of $31.40. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $20.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.25.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

IBEX ( NASDAQ:IBEX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 17th. The company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.22. IBEX had a net margin of 4.36% and a return on equity of 30.77%. The business had revenue of $131.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $142.56 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that IBEX Limited will post 1.84 earnings per share for the current year.

IBEX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of IBEX from $30.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of IBEX from $32.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. TheStreet downgraded shares of IBEX from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, July 17th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of IBEX from $32.00 to $24.00 in a report on Friday, May 19th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on shares of IBEX from $30.00 to $23.00 in a report on Thursday, May 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $26.83.

IBEX Profile

IBEX Limited provides end-to-end technology-enabled customer lifecycle experience solutions in the United States and internationally. The company products and services portfolio includes ibex Connect, that offers customer service, technical support, revenue generation, and other value-added outsourced back-office services through the CX model, which integrates voice, email, chat, SMS, social media, and other communication applications; ibex Digital, a customer acquisition solution that comprises digital marketing, e-commerce technology, and platform solutions; and ibex CX, a customer experience solution, which provides a suite of proprietary software tools to measure, monitor, and manage its clients' customer experience.

See Also

