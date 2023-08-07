Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Raises Position in Brookdale Senior Living Inc. (NYSE:BKD)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Brookdale Senior Living Inc. (NYSE:BKD – Free Report) by 145.6% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 248,821 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 147,496 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Brookdale Senior Living were worth $734,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Brookdale Senior Living during the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Covestor Ltd boosted its position in shares of Brookdale Senior Living by 12,683.9% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 7,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 7,864 shares during the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC bought a new stake in Brookdale Senior Living in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Brookdale Senior Living in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY lifted its stake in Brookdale Senior Living by 39.3% during the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 13,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 3,849 shares during the period.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Brookdale Senior Living in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Shares of BKD stock opened at $3.76 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.38, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.94. Brookdale Senior Living Inc. has a 1 year low of $2.27 and a 1 year high of $5.49. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $3.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.49.

Brookdale Senior Living (NYSE:BKD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by $0.02. Brookdale Senior Living had a negative return on equity of 34.26% and a negative net margin of 6.31%. The business had revenue of $753.26 million during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Brookdale Senior Living Inc. will post -0.78 earnings per share for the current year.

Brookdale Senior Living Inc owns, manages, and operates senior living communities in the United States. It operates in three segments: Independent Living, Assisted Living and Memory Care, and Continuing Care Retirement Communities (CCRCs). The Independent Living segment owns or leases communities comprising independent and assisted living units in a single community that are primarily designed for middle to upper income seniors.

