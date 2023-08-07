Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Kimball Electronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KE)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Kimball Electronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KE – Free Report) by 94.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 27,120 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,160 shares during the quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Kimball Electronics were worth $654,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC raised its stake in Kimball Electronics by 33.4% in the fourth quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 23,519 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $531,000 after buying an additional 5,889 shares during the last quarter. Cardinal Capital Management raised its stake in Kimball Electronics by 1.6% in the first quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 43,906 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,058,000 after buying an additional 687 shares during the last quarter. Polaris Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Kimball Electronics by 31.7% in the fourth quarter. Polaris Capital Management LLC now owns 50,245 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,135,000 after buying an additional 12,100 shares during the last quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Kimball Electronics by 123.4% in the fourth quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 489,243 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $11,052,000 after buying an additional 270,205 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Annex Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in Kimball Electronics by 25.2% in the fourth quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 19,519 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $441,000 after buying an additional 3,923 shares during the last quarter. 68.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

KE has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com cut Kimball Electronics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 16th. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on Kimball Electronics in a research note on Thursday, June 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company.

Shares of NASDAQ:KE opened at $28.98 on Monday. Kimball Electronics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $17.10 and a 52-week high of $30.29. The stock has a market cap of $716.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.58 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $27.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.95.

Kimball Electronics (NASDAQ:KE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The electronics maker reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $484.70 million for the quarter. Kimball Electronics had a return on equity of 9.89% and a net margin of 2.74%. Equities analysts predict that Kimball Electronics, Inc. will post 2.14 EPS for the current year.

Kimball Electronics, Inc provides contract electronics manufacturing services and diversified manufacturing services to customers in the automotive, medical, industrial, and public safety end markets. The company's manufacturing services include design services and support, supply chain services and support, and rapid prototyping and product introduction support services, as well as product design, and process validation and qualification services.

