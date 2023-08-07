Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Reduces Holdings in Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC cut its stake in Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX – Free Report) by 88.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,413 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 94,460 shares during the quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Boston Scientific were worth $621,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Boston Scientific by 44.3% during the first quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 658 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 202 shares during the period. Forum Financial Management LP lifted its holdings in Boston Scientific by 1.8% during the first quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 11,903 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $596,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. lifted its holdings in Boston Scientific by 4.3% during the first quarter. Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. now owns 5,112 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $256,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in Boston Scientific by 8.5% during the fourth quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 2,712 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $125,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Childress Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Boston Scientific by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Childress Capital Advisors LLC now owns 6,201 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $287,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. 92.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Boston Scientific

In other Boston Scientific news, EVP Wendy Carruthers sold 11,671 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.85, for a total transaction of $616,812.35. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 67,584 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,571,814.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Wendy Carruthers sold 11,671 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.85, for a total value of $616,812.35. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 67,584 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,571,814.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Joseph Michael Fitzgerald sold 63,339 shares of Boston Scientific stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.60, for a total value of $3,394,970.40. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 213,859 shares in the company, valued at $11,462,842.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 93,378 shares of company stock valued at $4,993,445 over the last ninety days. 0.53% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Boston Scientific Stock Performance

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. CL King began coverage on shares of Boston Scientific in a report on Friday, June 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $64.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Boston Scientific from $52.00 to $58.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Boston Scientific from $52.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Boston Scientific in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Boston Scientific from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Boston Scientific presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.35.

NYSE:BSX opened at $50.72 on Monday. Boston Scientific Co. has a twelve month low of $37.74 and a twelve month high of $54.74. The company has a 50-day moving average of $52.50 and a 200-day moving average of $50.47. The firm has a market cap of $71.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 84.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $3.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.50 billion. Boston Scientific had a net margin of 6.81% and a return on equity of 15.16%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.44 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Boston Scientific Co. will post 1.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Boston Scientific

(Free Report)

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through MedSurg and Cardiovascular segments. The company offers devices to diagnose and treat gastrointestinal and pulmonary conditions; devices to treat various urological and pelvic conditions; implantable cardioverter and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy defibrillators; pacemakers and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy pacemakers; and remote patient management systems.

Read More

