Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Reduces Position in Ducommun Incorporated (NYSE:DCO)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC cut its position in shares of Ducommun Incorporated (NYSE:DCO – Free Report) by 4.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,463 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 712 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Ducommun were worth $791,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ducommun during the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in Ducommun by 881.0% during the 1st quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 981 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 881 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in Ducommun by 65.4% during the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,370 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $130,000 after buying an additional 937 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new stake in Ducommun during the 4th quarter valued at about $185,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. bought a new stake in Ducommun during the 4th quarter valued at about $211,000. 83.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Ducommun alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

DCO has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Ducommun in a report on Thursday, July 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Ducommun from $64.00 to $56.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 17th. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and issued a $72.00 price target on shares of Ducommun in a report on Monday, July 31st. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Ducommun from $66.00 to $62.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Ducommun from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ducommun presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $63.75.

Ducommun Stock Down 0.4 %

NYSE:DCO opened at $44.08 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $642.25 million, a PE ratio of 22.84 and a beta of 1.35. Ducommun Incorporated has a twelve month low of $38.89 and a twelve month high of $58.28. The company has a current ratio of 3.16, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The company’s 50 day moving average is $45.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $49.85.

Ducommun (NYSE:DCO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The aerospace company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $181.19 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $176.08 million. Ducommun had a net margin of 3.25% and a return on equity of 6.90%. Analysts anticipate that Ducommun Incorporated will post 2.39 EPS for the current year.

Ducommun Profile

(Free Report)

Ducommun Incorporated provides engineering and manufacturing products and services primarily to the aerospace and defense, industrial, medical, and other industries in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Electronic Systems and Structural Systems. The Electronic Systems segment provides cable assemblies and interconnect systems; printed circuit board assemblies; higher-level electronic, electromechanical, and mechanical components and assemblies, as well as lightning diversion systems; and radar enclosures, aircraft avionics racks, shipboard communications and control enclosures, printed circuit board assemblies, cable assemblies, wire harnesses, interconnect systems, lightning diversion strips, surge suppressors, conformal shields, and other assemblies.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ducommun Incorporated (NYSE:DCO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Ducommun Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ducommun and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.