Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITCI)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITCI – Free Report) by 8.2% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 13,625 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 1,217 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Intra-Cellular Therapies were worth $738,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jump Financial LLC boosted its position in Intra-Cellular Therapies by 88.3% in the first quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 99,831 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,406,000 after purchasing an additional 46,822 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in Intra-Cellular Therapies by 223.7% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 78,890 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,272,000 after purchasing an additional 54,521 shares in the last quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in Intra-Cellular Therapies by 33.4% in the first quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,283 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 321 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System raised its position in Intra-Cellular Therapies by 3.0% during the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 24,697 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,337,000 after purchasing an additional 723 shares during the period. Finally, Inspire Investing LLC raised its holdings in Intra-Cellular Therapies by 12.1% during the 1st quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 4,993 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $270,000 after buying an additional 538 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ITCI opened at $58.52 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $62.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $57.01. Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. has a one year low of $42.01 and a one year high of $67.05.

Intra-Cellular Therapies ( NASDAQ:ITCI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.45) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.62) by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $110.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $106.45 million. Intra-Cellular Therapies had a negative net margin of 50.40% and a negative return on equity of 28.63%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 99.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.92) earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. will post -2.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Intra-Cellular Therapies from $78.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price objective on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies from $90.00 to $98.00 in a report on Friday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Intra-Cellular Therapies in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Mizuho raised their price objective on Intra-Cellular Therapies from $74.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $73.00 price objective on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies in a research report on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $75.80.

In other news, EVP Suresh K. Durgam sold 1,842 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $119,730.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 21,262 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,382,030. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Suresh K. Durgam sold 1,842 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $119,730.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,262 shares in the company, valued at $1,382,030. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Lawrence J. Hineline sold 81,854 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.97, for a total transaction of $5,236,200.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, clinical development, and commercialization of small molecule drugs that address medical needs primarily in neuropsychiatric and neurological disorders by targeting intracellular signaling mechanisms in the central nervous system (CNS) in the United States.

