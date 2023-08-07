Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Reduces Stock Position in Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX – Free Report) by 59.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,648 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,850 shares during the quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Roblox were worth $659,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Roblox in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Slow Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in Roblox in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Roblox in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. James Investment Research Inc. purchased a new stake in Roblox in the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in Roblox by 62.5% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 759 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 292 shares in the last quarter. 64.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have issued reports on RBLX. Canaccord Genuity Group initiated coverage on shares of Roblox in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $48.00 target price on the stock. VNET Group restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Roblox in a research report on Monday, May 8th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Roblox from $28.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. Roth Mkm raised shares of Roblox from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $37.00 to $48.00 in a report on Thursday, May 11th. Finally, Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $37.00 price target on shares of Roblox in a report on Thursday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.48.

Insider Activity at Roblox

Roblox Stock Up 2.2 %

In related news, insider Craig Donato sold 2,954 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.03, for a total transaction of $115,294.62. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,245,143 shares in the company, valued at $48,597,931.29. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . In related news, insider Craig Donato sold 2,954 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.03, for a total transaction of $115,294.62. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,245,143 shares in the company, valued at $48,597,931.29. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, CEO David Baszucki sold 375,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.87, for a total transaction of $14,951,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,004,146 shares of company stock worth $41,008,444. 27.67% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of Roblox stock opened at $37.48 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $40.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $40.16. Roblox Co. has a 52-week low of $25.32 and a 52-week high of $53.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.03.

Roblox (NYSE:RBLX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.44) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.42) by ($0.02). Roblox had a negative return on equity of 270.57% and a negative net margin of 44.06%. The company had revenue of $773.82 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $764.74 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Roblox Co. will post -1.82 EPS for the current year.

Roblox Company Profile

Roblox Corporation develops and operates an online entertainment platform. The company offers Roblox Studio, a free toolset that allows developers and creators to build, publish, and operate 3D experiences, and other content; Roblox Client, an application that allows users to explore 3D digital world; Roblox Education for learning experiences; and Roblox Cloud, which provides services and infrastructure that power the human co-experience platform.

Featured Articles

