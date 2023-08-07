Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Sells 119 Shares of Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD – Free Report) by 1.3% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 8,949 shares of the company’s stock after selling 119 shares during the quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Church & Dwight were worth $791,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CHD. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Church & Dwight during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Thompson Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Church & Dwight in the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in Church & Dwight in the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN purchased a new stake in Church & Dwight in the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Key Financial Inc purchased a new stake in Church & Dwight in the 1st quarter worth approximately $53,000. 82.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Church & Dwight

In related news, EVP Rene Hemsey sold 7,460 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.56, for a total transaction of $720,337.60. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 6,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $609,872.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Matthew Farrell sold 7,006 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.15, for a total value of $680,632.90. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 112,444 shares in the company, valued at $10,923,934.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Rene Hemsey sold 7,460 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.56, for a total transaction of $720,337.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 6,316 shares in the company, valued at $609,872.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Church & Dwight Price Performance

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Church & Dwight in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Church & Dwight from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Church & Dwight from $106.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 31st. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Church & Dwight from $95.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Church & Dwight from $111.00 to $113.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Church & Dwight currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $92.53.

Shares of NYSE:CHD opened at $94.63 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 0.80. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a 1-year low of $70.16 and a 1-year high of $100.52. The company has a market capitalization of $23.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.57, a P/E/G ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 0.47. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $96.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $90.96.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 28th. The company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.13. Church & Dwight had a net margin of 7.93% and a return on equity of 21.12%. The firm had revenue of $1.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.42 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.76 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 3.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Church & Dwight Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.2725 per share. This represents a $1.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 14th. Church & Dwight’s payout ratio is 60.56%.

About Church & Dwight

Church & Dwight Co, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates in three segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products Division. The company offers cat litters, carpet deodorizers, laundry detergents, and baking soda, as well as other baking soda based products under the ARM & HAMMER brand; condoms, lubricants, and vibrators under the TROJAN brand; stain removers, cleaning solutions, laundry detergents, and bleach alternatives under the OXICLEAN brand; toothbrushes under the SPINBRUSH brand; home pregnancy and ovulation test kits under the FIRST RESPONSE brand; depilatories under the NAIR brand; oral analgesics under the ORAJEL brand; laundry detergents under the XTRA brand; gummy dietary supplements under the L'IL CRITTERS and VITAFUSION brands; dry shampoos under the BATISTE brand; water flossers and showerheads under the WATERPIK brand; cold shortening and relief products under the ZICAM brand; oral care products under the THERABREATH brand; and acne treatment products under the HERO brand.

