Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Sells 15,076 Shares of Amplitude, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMPL)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC cut its position in Amplitude, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMPL – Free Report) by 22.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 51,889 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,076 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Amplitude were worth $645,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of AMPL. Toronado Partners LLC acquired a new position in Amplitude during the first quarter worth $18,993,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Amplitude by 32.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,922,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,291,000 after acquiring an additional 952,406 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Amplitude by 512.7% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 971,972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,889,000 after buying an additional 813,324 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Amplitude by 1,972.5% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 552,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,190,000 after buying an additional 526,191 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in Amplitude by 72.4% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,187,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,341,000 after purchasing an additional 498,749 shares during the last quarter. 42.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. William Blair cut shares of Amplitude from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. Piper Sandler downgraded Amplitude from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $19.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on Amplitude from $13.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.43.

Amplitude Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of AMPL stock opened at $11.37 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.87. Amplitude, Inc. has a 1-year low of $8.50 and a 1-year high of $19.24.

Amplitude (NASDAQ:AMPL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23). Amplitude had a negative net margin of 38.76% and a negative return on equity of 32.40%. The business had revenue of $66.48 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $65.01 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Amplitude, Inc. will post -0.64 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Amplitude

In other news, major shareholder Dharmesh Thakker sold 63,515 shares of Amplitude stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.84, for a total transaction of $688,502.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Amplitude news, major shareholder Us (Ttgp) Ltd. Sc sold 8,408 shares of Amplitude stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.06, for a total value of $84,584.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Dharmesh Thakker sold 63,515 shares of Amplitude stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.84, for a total value of $688,502.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 566,096 shares of company stock worth $5,674,032. 28.71% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Amplitude Company Profile

Amplitude, Inc provides a digital analytics platform to analyze customer behavior within digital products in the United States and internationally. It offers Amplitude Analytics provides product, marketing, experience analytics, and AI-Driven alerts; Experimentation, a solution that integrates with analytics to plan, deliver, monitor, and analyze tests and product changes; Audience Management tools leverage the data in analytics to build audience lists through behavioral segmentation or machine learning powered predictions; and Data Streaming tools helps to move event data and user profiles to other tools in customers' stacks in real-time to destinations, such as marketing platforms, ad networks, personalization engines, and others; and Amplitude CDP, an insight-driven solution that encompasses the data infrastructure, audience management, and data streaming capabilities.

