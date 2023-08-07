Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Sells 1,511 Shares of Community Bank System, Inc. (NYSE:CBU)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Community Bank System, Inc. (NYSE:CBU – Free Report) by 8.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 15,873 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,511 shares during the quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Community Bank System were worth $833,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Community Bank System by 43.0% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,912 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $422,000 after purchasing an additional 1,777 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in Community Bank System by 1.0% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 17,408 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,221,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in Community Bank System by 15.8% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 7,143 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $501,000 after purchasing an additional 977 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in Community Bank System by 2.7% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 20,597 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,447,000 after purchasing an additional 540 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in Community Bank System by 20.9% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 51,951 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,644,000 after acquiring an additional 8,977 shares in the last quarter. 71.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Community Bank System alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James upped their price objective on Community Bank System from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. StockNews.com raised Community Bank System to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. TheStreet cut Community Bank System from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Community Bank System from $54.00 to $50.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Hovde Group upgraded Community Bank System from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Community Bank System presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $59.83.

Community Bank System Stock Performance

Community Bank System Increases Dividend

Shares of CBU stock opened at $53.87 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $2.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.77 and a beta of 0.59. Community Bank System, Inc. has a 52 week low of $42.10 and a 52 week high of $72.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $49.90 and a 200-day moving average of $52.27.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.45 per share. This is an increase from Community Bank System’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.34%. Community Bank System’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 61.32%.

About Community Bank System

(Free Report)

Community Bank System, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Community Bank, N.A. that provides various banking and other financial services to retail, commercial, and municipal customers. It operates through three segments: Banking, Employee Benefit Services, and All Other. The company offers various deposits products, such as interest and noninterest -bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as time deposits.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CBU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Community Bank System, Inc. (NYSE:CBU – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Community Bank System Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Community Bank System and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.