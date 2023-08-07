Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Sells 162,762 Shares of Wintrust Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WTFC)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC cut its position in shares of Wintrust Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WTFC – Free Report) by 94.7% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 9,103 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 162,762 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Wintrust Financial were worth $664,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CWM LLC boosted its position in shares of Wintrust Financial by 192.7% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 521 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 343 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Wintrust Financial by 113.2% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 580 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares in the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new stake in shares of Wintrust Financial during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Wintrust Financial by 6,200.0% during the fourth quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 567 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 558 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Wintrust Financial during the fourth quarter valued at $81,000. 90.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

WTFC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $95.00 price objective on shares of Wintrust Financial in a research note on Friday, April 21st. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on Wintrust Financial from $82.00 to $96.00 in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Wintrust Financial from $80.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Wintrust Financial from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Wintrust Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $94.60.

Wintrust Financial Stock Performance

Shares of WTFC opened at $84.48 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.98. Wintrust Financial Co. has a one year low of $57.48 and a one year high of $97.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.78 and a beta of 1.21. The business has a fifty day moving average of $74.64 and a 200 day moving average of $76.66.

Wintrust Financial (NASDAQ:WTFC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The bank reported $2.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $2.38. Wintrust Financial had a return on equity of 13.96% and a net margin of 22.24%. The business had revenue of $810.21 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $555.16 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.49 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Wintrust Financial Co. will post 9.94 EPS for the current year.

Wintrust Financial Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 9th. Wintrust Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.63%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Wintrust Financial

In related news, CEO Timothy Crane purchased 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 11th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $60.87 per share, with a total value of $91,305.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 42,707 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,599,575.09. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.39% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Wintrust Financial

Wintrust Financial Corporation operates as a financial holding company. It operates in three segments: Community Banking, Specialty Finance, and Wealth Management. The Community Banking segment offers non-interest bearing deposits, non-brokered interest-bearing transaction accounts, and savings and domestic time deposits; home equity, consumer, and real estate loans; safe deposit facilities; and automatic teller machine (ATM), online and mobile banking, and other services.

