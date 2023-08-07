Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Sells 1,870 Shares of Forrester Research, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORR)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Forrester Research, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORR – Free Report) by 8.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 19,101 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,870 shares during the quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Forrester Research were worth $618,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of Forrester Research by 489.8% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 131,107 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,688,000 after buying an additional 108,879 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Forrester Research in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,975,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Forrester Research by 56.0% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 121,486 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,812,000 after purchasing an additional 43,596 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Forrester Research by 41.8% in the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 136,976 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,898,000 after purchasing an additional 40,357 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Forrester Research by 2.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,289,590 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $72,758,000 after acquiring an additional 30,629 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.47% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Forrester Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 9th. Barrington Research raised their price target on shares of Forrester Research from $32.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 31st.

Forrester Research Stock Down 1.4 %

FORR stock opened at $31.64 on Monday. Forrester Research, Inc. has a 52 week low of $22.62 and a 52 week high of $45.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $31.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $607.80 million, a P/E ratio of 121.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.92.

Forrester Research (NASDAQ:FORR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The technology company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by ($0.16). Forrester Research had a net margin of 0.98% and a return on equity of 14.44%. The firm had revenue of $113.67 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $125.05 million. Equities analysts forecast that Forrester Research, Inc. will post 1.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Forrester Research

In other Forrester Research news, Director Anthony J. Friscia sold 1,850 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.54, for a total transaction of $47,249.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 15,065 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $384,760.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Anthony J. Friscia sold 1,850 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.54, for a total value of $47,249.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 15,065 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $384,760.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Carrie Johnson sold 1,117 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.01, for a total value of $35,755.17. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 8,811 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $282,040.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 5,802 shares of company stock valued at $173,554 over the last quarter. 39.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Forrester Research Company Profile

Forrester Research, Inc operates as an independent research and advisory company in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Research, Consulting, and Events. The Research segment primary subscription research services include Forrester Decisions, Forrester Research, and SiriusDecisions Research, which are designed to provide business and technology leaders with a proven path to growth through customer obsession.

