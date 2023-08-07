Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Sells 2,060 Shares of Costamare Inc. (NYSE:CMRE)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Costamare Inc. (NYSE:CMRE – Free Report) by 2.8% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 71,852 shares of the shipping company’s stock after selling 2,060 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Costamare were worth $676,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA bought a new stake in shares of Costamare during the first quarter worth $49,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in Costamare by 157.0% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,290 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 3,232 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Costamare by 66.7% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 7,737 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $131,000 after purchasing an additional 3,097 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Costamare in the first quarter valued at about $97,000. Finally, Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new stake in Costamare in the fourth quarter valued at about $98,000. Institutional investors own 22.68% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group cut Costamare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $15.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Monday, April 24th. StockNews.com cut Costamare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th.

Costamare Price Performance

NYSE:CMRE opened at $11.42 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $9.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 1.47. Costamare Inc. has a 12-month low of $7.71 and a 12-month high of $12.20.

Costamare (NYSE:CMRE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 15th. The shipping company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.38. The firm had revenue of $248.77 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $227.06 million. Costamare had a return on equity of 14.08% and a net margin of 44.93%. On average, analysts anticipate that Costamare Inc. will post 2.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Costamare Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.115 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 19th. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.03%. Costamare’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 11.22%.

Costamare Profile

(Free Report)

Costamare Inc engages in owning and chartering containerships and dry bulk vessels that are chartered to liner companies providing transportation of cargoes worldwide. As of March 21, 2023, it had a fleet of fleet of 71 containerships and 45 dry bulk vessels. The company was founded in 1974 and is based in Monaco.

See Also

