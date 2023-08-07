Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Sells 2,168 Shares of Lindblad Expeditions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LIND)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC cut its position in shares of Lindblad Expeditions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LIND – Free Report) by 2.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 73,385 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,168 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Lindblad Expeditions were worth $702,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new stake in shares of Lindblad Expeditions during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lindblad Expeditions during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in Lindblad Expeditions by 28.9% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 1,797 shares during the period. Barclays PLC grew its position in Lindblad Expeditions by 533.3% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 9,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 7,594 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in Lindblad Expeditions by 98.8% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,021 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 4,484 shares during the period. 87.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Lindblad Expeditions

In other news, Director Sven-Olof Lindblad sold 15,265 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.05, for a total transaction of $183,943.25. Following the sale, the director now owns 11,858,293 shares in the company, valued at $142,892,430.65. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 34.80% of the company’s stock.

Lindblad Expeditions Stock Performance

Analyst Ratings Changes

Shares of LIND stock opened at $10.14 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $10.38 and its 200-day moving average is $10.24. Lindblad Expeditions Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $5.91 and a 52 week high of $12.46.

LIND has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Craig Hallum upped their price target on Lindblad Expeditions from $15.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Lindblad Expeditions in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

About Lindblad Expeditions

Lindblad Expeditions Holdings, Inc provides marine expedition adventures and travel experience worldwide. It operates through Lindblad and Land Experiences segment. Lindblad segment provides ship-based expeditions aboard customized, nimble, and intimately-scaled vessels, which offers up-close experiences in the planet's wild and remote places, and capitals of culture; and offers expedition ship which is equipped with state-of-the-art tools for in-depth exploration with infrastructure and ports, such as Antarctica and the Arctic, and places that accessed by a ship comprising Galápagos Islands, Alaska, Baja California's Sea of Cortez and Panama, and foster engagement activities.

