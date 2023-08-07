Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Sells 265 Shares of Peoples Financial Services Corp. (NASDAQ:PFIS)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Peoples Financial Services Corp. (NASDAQ:PFIS – Free Report) by 1.8% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 14,540 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 265 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Peoples Financial Services were worth $630,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in Peoples Financial Services by 1,458.3% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 935 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 875 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its stake in shares of Peoples Financial Services by 533.0% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,880 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $98,000 after acquiring an additional 1,583 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC raised its position in Peoples Financial Services by 31.3% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 2,229 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $104,000 after acquiring an additional 531 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in Peoples Financial Services by 16.5% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 2,905 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $126,000 after buying an additional 411 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its position in Peoples Financial Services by 3,012.0% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,112 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $161,000 after purchasing an additional 3,012 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 30.64% of the company’s stock.

Get Peoples Financial Services alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Peoples Financial Services news, Director William E. Aubrey II acquired 2,715 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 16th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $38.46 per share, for a total transaction of $104,418.90. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 55,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,115,300. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Peoples Financial Services news, insider Thomas P. Tulaney purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of $37.45 per share, with a total value of $37,450.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 18,040 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $675,598. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director William E. Aubrey II bought 2,715 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of $38.46 per share, with a total value of $104,418.90. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 55,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,115,300. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 3,815 shares of company stock valued at $145,875 in the last three months. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Peoples Financial Services Stock Down 0.2 %

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Peoples Financial Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 1st.

Shares of PFIS opened at $45.83 on Monday. Peoples Financial Services Corp. has a one year low of $30.60 and a one year high of $58.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $327.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.15 and a beta of 0.29. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $43.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $44.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.90.

Peoples Financial Services Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 31st will be given a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 30th. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.58%. Peoples Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.73%.

About Peoples Financial Services

(Free Report)

Peoples Financial Services Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Peoples Security Bank and Trust Company that provides various commercial and retail banking services. The company accepts money market, NOW, savings, individual retirement, demand deposit, and certificates of deposit accounts. It also provides residential real estate, automobile, manufactured housing, personal, and home equity loans; and commercial real estate, working capital, construction, small business administration, and agricultural loans, as well as loans for equipment and other commercial needs, and mineral rights.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PFIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Peoples Financial Services Corp. (NASDAQ:PFIS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Peoples Financial Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Peoples Financial Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.