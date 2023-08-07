Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Sells 327,936 Shares of Unum Group (NYSE:UNM)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lessened its position in Unum Group (NYSE:UNM – Free Report) by 94.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 19,393 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 327,936 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Unum Group were worth $767,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Unum Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Machina Capital S.A.S. purchased a new position in shares of Unum Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in Unum Group by 197.6% during the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,860 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 1,235 shares during the last quarter. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Unum Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in Unum Group by 103.4% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,006 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $123,000 after buying an additional 1,528 shares during the last quarter. 78.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have commented on UNM shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Unum Group in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Unum Group from $54.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Unum Group from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Unum Group in a research report on Tuesday, April 25th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $57.00 price target for the company. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of Unum Group from $46.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 11th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.90.

Unum Group Price Performance

UNM stock opened at $50.32 on Monday. Unum Group has a 52 week low of $35.28 and a 52 week high of $51.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $47.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $43.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.08.

Unum Group (NYSE:UNM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The financial services provider reported $2.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.87 by $0.19. Unum Group had a net margin of 11.90% and a return on equity of 15.10%. The business had revenue of $3.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.07 billion. Analysts anticipate that Unum Group will post 7.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Unum Group Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 18th. Investors of record on Friday, July 28th will be paid a $0.365 dividend. This represents a $1.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.90%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 27th. This is an increase from Unum Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. Unum Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.25%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Unum Group news, EVP Timothy Gerald Arnold sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $450,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 92,053 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,142,385. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, EVP Puneet Bhasin sold 14,609 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.47, for a total value of $678,880.23. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 62,506 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,904,653.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Timothy Gerald Arnold sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $450,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 92,053 shares in the company, valued at $4,142,385. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 29,609 shares of company stock valued at $1,351,330 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.77% of the company’s stock.

About Unum Group

(Free Report)

Unum Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial protection benefit solutions primarily in the United States, the United Kingdom, Poland, and internationally. It operates through Unum US, Unum International, Colonial Life, and Closed Block and Corporate segments. The company offers group long-term and short-term disability, group life, and accidental death and dismemberment products; supplemental and voluntary products, such as individual disability, voluntary benefits, and dental and vision products; and accident, sickness, disability, life, and cancer and critical illness products.

Featured Articles

