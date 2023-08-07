Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Sells 4,428 Shares of Orrstown Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORRF)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in Orrstown Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORRF – Free Report) by 12.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 31,699 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 4,428 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Orrstown Financial Services were worth $630,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Orrstown Financial Services by 45.3% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,186 shares of the bank’s stock worth $440,000 after purchasing an additional 5,981 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in shares of Orrstown Financial Services by 17.2% during the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 14,764 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $357,000 after buying an additional 2,168 shares during the period. Barclays PLC increased its stake in shares of Orrstown Financial Services by 20.2% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 13,773 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $319,000 after buying an additional 2,317 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Orrstown Financial Services by 57.1% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,381 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $148,000 after buying an additional 2,320 shares during the period. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Orrstown Financial Services by 57.0% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 6,252 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $143,000 after buying an additional 2,270 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.58% of the company’s stock.

Orrstown Financial Services Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ORRF opened at $23.65 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.86. Orrstown Financial Services, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $15.52 and a fifty-two week high of $28.42. The company has a market cap of $252.11 million, a PE ratio of 7.30 and a beta of 0.89. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.53.

Orrstown Financial Services Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.38%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 7th. Orrstown Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.69%.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Orrstown Financial Services in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Orrstown Financial Services from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 31st.

Orrstown Financial Services Profile

(Free Report)

Orrstown Financial Services, Inc operates as the holding company for Orrstown Bank that provides commercial banking and financial advisory services in the United States. The company accepts various deposits, including checking, savings, time, demand, and money market deposits, as well as certificates of deposit.

See Also

