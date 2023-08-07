Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Sells 54,479 Shares of Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC decreased its stake in Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR – Free Report) by 79.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 14,013 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 54,479 shares during the quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Matador Resources were worth $668,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of MTDR. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its holdings in Matador Resources by 35.1% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 5,130 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $244,000 after purchasing an additional 1,333 shares during the period. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. purchased a new position in Matador Resources in the first quarter valued at $813,000. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board raised its stake in Matador Resources by 16.0% in the first quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 20,300 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $967,000 after buying an additional 2,800 shares in the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Matador Resources in the 1st quarter valued at about $105,000. Finally, CM Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Matador Resources during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $287,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.29% of the company’s stock.

Get Matador Resources alerts:

Matador Resources Stock Performance

NYSE MTDR opened at $58.36 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $6.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.62 and a beta of 3.54. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $51.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $52.25. Matador Resources has a twelve month low of $42.04 and a twelve month high of $73.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Matador Resources Dividend Announcement

Matador Resources ( NYSE:MTDR Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The energy company reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $638.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $636.91 million. Matador Resources had a net margin of 33.46% and a return on equity of 27.40%. The business’s revenue was down 32.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.47 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Matador Resources will post 6.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 10th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.03%. Matador Resources’s dividend payout ratio is 7.83%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Joseph Wm Foran acquired 652 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 1st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $44.40 per share, with a total value of $28,948.80. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 176,120 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,819,728. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 6.00% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. KeyCorp upped their price target on Matador Resources from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Matador Resources from $73.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 14th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on Matador Resources from $70.00 to $76.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $71.00 target price on shares of Matador Resources in a report on Friday, July 21st. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Matador Resources from $61.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $70.56.

Matador Resources Profile

(Free Report)

Matador Resources Company, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, production, and acquisition of oil and natural gas resources in the United States. It operates through two segments, Exploration and Production; and Midstream. The company primarily holds interests in the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring plays in the Delaware Basin in Southeast New Mexico and West Texas.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MTDR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Matador Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Matador Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.