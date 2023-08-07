Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Sells 647 Shares of Banner Co. (NASDAQ:BANR)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Banner Co. (NASDAQ:BANR – Free Report) by 5.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,108 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 647 shares during the quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Banner were worth $658,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in Banner by 4.4% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 23,587 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,381,000 after buying an additional 984 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of Banner by 9.9% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 30,752 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,799,000 after acquiring an additional 2,768 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in Banner by 2.3% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 11,310 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $697,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Banner by 55.6% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 18,699 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,094,000 after acquiring an additional 6,682 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in shares of Banner by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 96,156 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,628,000 after acquiring an additional 460 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.92% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Roberto R. Herencia bought 667 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $45.77 per share, for a total transaction of $30,528.59. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 12,839 shares in the company, valued at $587,641.03. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Banner Trading Up 0.5 %

Banner Dividend Announcement

Shares of NASDAQ:BANR opened at $48.11 on Monday. Banner Co. has a fifty-two week low of $41.57 and a fifty-two week high of $75.72. The company has a market cap of $1.65 billion, a PE ratio of 8.34 and a beta of 1.01. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $45.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $52.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 11th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 1st will be given a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.99%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 31st. Banner’s payout ratio is presently 33.28%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BANR has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Banner from $63.00 to $59.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 21st. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Banner from $58.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 21st. StockNews.com cut shares of Banner from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Finally, Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $53.00 price target on shares of Banner in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $60.40.

Banner Profile

Banner Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking services and financial products. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Walla Walla, WA.

