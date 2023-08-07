Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Sells 761 Shares of Village Super Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:VLGEA)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in Village Super Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:VLGEA – Free Report) by 2.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 34,873 shares of the company’s stock after selling 761 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Village Super Market were worth $798,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Village Super Market by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 769,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,913,000 after purchasing an additional 13,364 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Village Super Market by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 697,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,091,000 after purchasing an additional 7,216 shares during the period. Money Concepts Capital Corp lifted its position in shares of Village Super Market by 12.1% in the 4th quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 248,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,786,000 after purchasing an additional 26,854 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lifted its position in shares of Village Super Market by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 197,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,834,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, LSV Asset Management lifted its position in Village Super Market by 0.9% during the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 175,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,307,000 after acquiring an additional 1,530 shares during the last quarter. 40.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Village Super Market Trading Down 0.3 %

NASDAQ:VLGEA opened at $24.01 on Monday. Village Super Market, Inc. has a 52 week low of $19.09 and a 52 week high of $24.38. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $22.61 and a 200 day moving average of $22.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $356.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.43 and a beta of 0.36.

Village Super Market Announces Dividend

Village Super Market ( NASDAQ:VLGEA Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, June 6th. The company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter. Village Super Market had a net margin of 2.20% and a return on equity of 11.90%. The company had revenue of $529.29 million during the quarter.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 6th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 5th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.16%. Village Super Market’s payout ratio is 30.96%.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Village Super Market in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company.

Village Super Market, Inc operates a chain of supermarkets in the United States. It offers grocery, meat, produce, dairy, deli, seafood, prepared foods, bakery and frozen foods, health and beauty care, general merchandise, liquor, and pharmacy products through retail and online stores. Village Super Market, Inc was founded in 1937 and is based in Springfield, New Jersey.

