Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Sells 7,971 Shares of Houlihan Lokey, Inc. (NYSE:HLI)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC decreased its position in Houlihan Lokey, Inc. (NYSE:HLI – Free Report) by 52.3% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 7,284 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 7,971 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Houlihan Lokey were worth $637,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. bought a new position in shares of Houlihan Lokey in the first quarter worth approximately $73,000. Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of Houlihan Lokey by 20.4% in the first quarter. Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC now owns 7,810 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $683,000 after purchasing an additional 1,324 shares during the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Houlihan Lokey in the first quarter worth $206,000. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Houlihan Lokey in the first quarter worth $208,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in Houlihan Lokey by 283.4% in the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 7,587 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $664,000 after acquiring an additional 5,608 shares during the period.

Insider Transactions at Houlihan Lokey

In other news, Chairman Irwin Gold sold 10,000 shares of Houlihan Lokey stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.23, for a total value of $912,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, Chairman Irwin Gold sold 10,000 shares of Houlihan Lokey stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.23, for a total value of $912,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, General Counsel Christopher M. Crain sold 1,000 shares of Houlihan Lokey stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.74, for a total value of $90,740.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 16,389 shares of company stock valued at $1,488,535 in the last quarter. 25.97% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Houlihan Lokey Trading Up 0.0 %

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Houlihan Lokey from $81.00 to $101.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Houlihan Lokey in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Shares of Houlihan Lokey stock opened at $100.25 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.59 and a beta of 0.79. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $96.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $93.75. Houlihan Lokey, Inc. has a 12 month low of $74.18 and a 12 month high of $108.43.

Houlihan Lokey (NYSE:HLI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.02 by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $415.83 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $438.00 million. Houlihan Lokey had a net margin of 14.38% and a return on equity of 19.40%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.10 EPS. Analysts predict that Houlihan Lokey, Inc. will post 4.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Houlihan Lokey Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 1st will be given a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 31st. Houlihan Lokey’s dividend payout ratio is presently 58.36%.

Houlihan Lokey Company Profile

Houlihan Lokey, Inc, an investment banking company, provides merger and acquisition (M&A), capital market, financial restructuring, and financial and valuation advisory services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Corporate Finance, Financial Restructuring, and Financial and Valuation Advisory.

