Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Sells 990 Shares of Amalgamated Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:AMAL)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Amalgamated Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:AMAL – Free Report) by 2.7% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 35,286 shares of the company’s stock after selling 990 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Amalgamated Financial were worth $624,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in Amalgamated Financial by 7.5% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 33,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $595,000 after purchasing an additional 2,300 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Amalgamated Financial by 15.4% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 354,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,366,000 after acquiring an additional 47,214 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Amalgamated Financial by 4.0% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 109,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,974,000 after acquiring an additional 4,203 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in shares of Amalgamated Financial by 28.8% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 65,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,183,000 after acquiring an additional 14,740 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of Amalgamated Financial by 17.0% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 10,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $181,000 after acquiring an additional 1,463 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 51.35% of the company’s stock.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Amalgamated Financial from $19.50 to $21.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd.

Shares of NASDAQ AMAL opened at $19.61 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Amalgamated Financial Corp. has a 52 week low of $14.05 and a 52 week high of $27.33. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $17.09 and its 200 day moving average is $18.53. The company has a market cap of $600.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.69 and a beta of 0.81.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, August 7th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 4th. Amalgamated Financial’s payout ratio is 13.65%.

Amalgamated Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Amalgamated Bank that provides commercial and retail banking, investment management, and trust and custody services for commercial and retail customers in the United States. The company accepts various deposit products, including non-interest bearing accounts, interest-bearing demand products, savings accounts, money market accounts, NOW accounts, and certificates of deposit.

