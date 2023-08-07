Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Takes $626,000 Position in Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 27,841 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $626,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Achmea Investment Management B.V. bought a new stake in shares of Lincoln National in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Lincoln National by 51.4% in the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 895 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 304 shares during the period. Byrne Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lincoln National in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Sentry Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lincoln National in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Finally, IAG Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lincoln National in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.46% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on LNC. Barclays cut their target price on Lincoln National from $20.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. 51job restated a “reiterates” rating on shares of Lincoln National in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Lincoln National from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Raymond James started coverage on Lincoln National in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Lincoln National from $21.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Friday, July 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.23.

In other news, Director Gary C. Kelly bought 7,838 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 11th. The shares were bought at an average price of $25.52 per share, with a total value of $200,025.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 15,007 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $382,978.64. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . 1.75% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

LNC opened at $26.92 on Monday. Lincoln National Co. has a 52-week low of $18.50 and a 52-week high of $54.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.56 billion, a PE ratio of -1.53 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a current ratio of 0.20. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.60.

Lincoln National (NYSE:LNC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The financial services provider reported $2.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $4.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.65 billion. Lincoln National had a negative return on equity of 22.54% and a negative net margin of 18.67%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.23 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Lincoln National Co. will post 7.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 10th were given a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.69%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 7th. Lincoln National’s payout ratio is -10.23%.

Lincoln National Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates multiple insurance and retirement businesses in the United States. It operates through four segments: Life Insurance, Annuities, Group Protection, and Retirement Plan Services. The company's Life Insurance segment provides life insurance products, including term insurance, such as single and survivorship versions of universal life insurance; variable universal life insurance; indexed universal life insurance products; and critical illness and long-term care riders.

