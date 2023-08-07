Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Takes $775,000 Position in Kirby Co. (NYSE:KEX)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Kirby Co. (NYSE:KEX – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 11,120 shares of the shipping company’s stock, valued at approximately $775,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its position in shares of Kirby by 95.2% in the 4th quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 95,898 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $6,171,000 after buying an additional 46,759 shares in the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Kirby during the 4th quarter worth approximately $5,221,000. Strs Ohio increased its position in Kirby by 10.6% during the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 29,016 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,867,000 after purchasing an additional 2,786 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its position in Kirby by 58.8% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 70,027 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $4,507,000 after purchasing an additional 25,928 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank increased its position in Kirby by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 43,610 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $2,806,000 after purchasing an additional 771 shares in the last quarter. 94.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Kirby

In related news, VP Amy D. Husted sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.47, for a total transaction of $223,410.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 11,072 shares in the company, valued at $824,531.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Kirby news, CEO David W. Grzebinski sold 4,000 shares of Kirby stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.69, for a total transaction of $306,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 74,006 shares in the company, valued at $5,675,520.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Amy D. Husted sold 3,000 shares of Kirby stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.47, for a total transaction of $223,410.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 11,072 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $824,531.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 16,573 shares of company stock valued at $1,263,589. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Kirby Trading Up 0.1 %

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Kirby from $83.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Kirby in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $86.75.

KEX opened at $82.09 on Monday. Kirby Co. has a twelve month low of $57.64 and a twelve month high of $83.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The company has a fifty day moving average of $76.09 and a 200-day moving average of $72.33. The stock has a market cap of $4.93 billion, a PE ratio of 28.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.27.

Kirby (NYSE:KEX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The shipping company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $777.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $781.18 million. Kirby had a net margin of 5.81% and a return on equity of 5.85%. Kirby’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.49 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Kirby Co. will post 3.67 EPS for the current year.

About Kirby

(Free Report)

Kirby Corporation operates domestic tank barges in the United States. Its Marine Transportation segment provides marine transportation service and towing vessel transporting bulk liquid product, as well as operates tank barge throughout the Mississippi River System, on the Gulf Intracoastal Waterway, coastwise along three United States coasts, and in Alaska and Hawaii.

Further Reading

