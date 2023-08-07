Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Trims Stake in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Free Report) by 93.2% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 4,993 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 68,038 shares during the quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Prologis were worth $623,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PLD. Lockerman Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Prologis by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Lockerman Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,095 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $462,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Prologis by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC now owns 17,490 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,972,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Prologis by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 3,969 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $495,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the period. Arjuna Capital raised its holdings in Prologis by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Arjuna Capital now owns 2,711 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $306,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. Finally, Strategy Asset Managers LLC raised its holdings in Prologis by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Strategy Asset Managers LLC now owns 2,343 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $292,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.74% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. 888 restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Prologis in a research report on Wednesday, June 28th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Prologis from $160.00 to $159.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 28th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Prologis from $125.00 to $133.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Prologis in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $128.00 price target on shares of Prologis in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Prologis has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $143.48.

NYSE PLD opened at $122.24 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.34 and a quick ratio of 0.34. The company has a market capitalization of $112.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.98. Prologis, Inc. has a 12 month low of $98.03 and a 12 month high of $138.86. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $123.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $123.65.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $2.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.72 billion. Prologis had a net margin of 42.52% and a return on equity of 6.17%. The business’s revenue was up 95.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.11 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Prologis, Inc. will post 5.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director George L. Fotiades sold 10,711 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.98, for a total transaction of $1,327,949.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. At March 31, 2023, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 1.2 billion square feet (113 million square meters) in 19 countries.

