Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Trims Stock Position in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG – Free Report) by 98.4% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 5,870 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 349,904 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Simon Property Group were worth $657,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Cowa LLC bought a new position in shares of Simon Property Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $107,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Simon Property Group in the fourth quarter worth $807,887,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Simon Property Group by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,500,305 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $763,656,000 after buying an additional 421,554 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Simon Property Group by 15.9% in the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 4,464,967 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $499,942,000 after buying an additional 611,260 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Simon Property Group by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,356,272 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $394,295,000 after buying an additional 119,330 shares during the last quarter. 85.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Simon Property Group Stock Performance

SPG opened at $118.29 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.68 billion, a PE ratio of 17.98, a PEG ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 1.53. Simon Property Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $86.02 and a twelve month high of $133.08. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $115.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $114.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.67.

Simon Property Group Increases Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 8th will be issued a $1.90 dividend. This represents a $7.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.42%. This is a positive change from Simon Property Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.85. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 7th. Simon Property Group’s payout ratio is presently 112.46%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wolfe Research raised shares of Simon Property Group from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $127.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 5th. Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of Simon Property Group from $116.00 to $106.00 in a report on Friday, May 26th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Simon Property Group in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Simon Property Group from $130.00 to $139.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Simon Property Group presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $129.30.

Simon Property Group Profile

Simon is a real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership of premier shopping, dining, entertainment and mixed-use destinations and an S&P 100 company (Simon Property Group, NYSE: SPG). Our properties across North America, Europe and Asia provide community gathering places for millions of people every day and generate billions in annual sales.

