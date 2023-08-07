Lumos Pharma (LUMO) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

Lumos Pharma (NASDAQ:LUMOGet Free Report) will issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, August 9th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($1.06) per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Lumos Pharma Trading Down 1.3 %

Shares of Lumos Pharma stock opened at $3.15 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $3.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.45. Lumos Pharma has a twelve month low of $2.95 and a twelve month high of $9.56.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on shares of Lumos Pharma in a research note on Monday, July 24th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Lumos Pharma during the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Lumos Pharma in the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in Lumos Pharma in the first quarter valued at about $66,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in Lumos Pharma in the fourth quarter valued at about $72,000. Finally, Shay Capital LLC purchased a new position in Lumos Pharma in the fourth quarter valued at about $180,000. 33.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lumos Pharma Company Profile

Lumos Pharma, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for rare diseases. Its primary product candidate LUM-201 is an oral growth hormone secretagogue ibutamoren, which is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of idiopathic pediatric growth hormone deficiency and other rare endocrine disorders.

