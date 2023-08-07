Lumos Pharma (LUMO) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

Lumos Pharma (NASDAQ:LUMO – Get Free Report) will issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, August 9th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($1.06) per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Lumos Pharma Trading Down 1.3 %

Shares of Lumos Pharma stock opened at $3.15 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $3.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.45. Lumos Pharma has a twelve month low of $2.95 and a twelve month high of $9.56.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on shares of Lumos Pharma in a research note on Monday, July 24th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Lumos Pharma Company Profile

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Lumos Pharma during the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Lumos Pharma in the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in Lumos Pharma in the first quarter valued at about $66,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in Lumos Pharma in the fourth quarter valued at about $72,000. Finally, Shay Capital LLC purchased a new position in Lumos Pharma in the fourth quarter valued at about $180,000. 33.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lumos Pharma, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for rare diseases. Its primary product candidate LUM-201 is an oral growth hormone secretagogue ibutamoren, which is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of idiopathic pediatric growth hormone deficiency and other rare endocrine disorders.

