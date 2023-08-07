Lumos Pharma (LUMO) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

Lumos Pharma (NASDAQ:LUMO – Get Free Report) will issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, August 9th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($1.06) per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
Lumos Pharma Trading Down 1.3 %
Shares of Lumos Pharma stock opened at $3.15 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $3.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.45. Lumos Pharma has a twelve month low of $2.95 and a twelve month high of $9.56.
Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on shares of Lumos Pharma in a research note on Monday, July 24th.
Lumos Pharma, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for rare diseases. Its primary product candidate LUM-201 is an oral growth hormone secretagogue ibutamoren, which is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of idiopathic pediatric growth hormone deficiency and other rare endocrine disorders.
