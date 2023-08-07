LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) Price Target Raised to $85.00

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Get Free Report) had its target price lifted by equities research analysts at KeyCorp from $80.00 to $85.00 in a research report issued on Monday, FlyOnTheWall reports. KeyCorp’s price target would indicate a potential downside of 11.19% from the stock’s current price.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on LYB. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on LyondellBasell Industries from $113.00 to $108.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 29th. 888 restated a “maintains” rating on shares of LyondellBasell Industries in a research note on Thursday, June 29th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $102.00 to $104.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of LyondellBasell Industries in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of LyondellBasell Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $113.00 to $90.00 in a report on Thursday, April 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $97.76.

NYSE:LYB opened at $95.71 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.22. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $91.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $92.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.07. LyondellBasell Industries has a 12-month low of $71.46 and a 12-month high of $101.30.

LyondellBasell Industries ( NYSE:LYB Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 4th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.30 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $10.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.79 billion. LyondellBasell Industries had a net margin of 4.92% and a return on equity of 21.31%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 30.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $5.19 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that LyondellBasell Industries will post 8.81 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LYB. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 162.6% in the first quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 533 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 330 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its holdings in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 121,590 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $11,416,000 after buying an additional 1,402 shares during the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 23.0% during the 4th quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,439 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $369,000 after acquiring an additional 831 shares during the period. Cognios Beta Neutral Large Cap Fund LP bought a new position in LyondellBasell Industries during the fourth quarter worth about $529,000. Finally, Torray Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in LyondellBasell Industries by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Torray Investment Partners LLC now owns 31,434 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,610,000 after buying an additional 675 shares in the last quarter. 70.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company in the United States, Germany, Mexico, Italy, Poland, France, Japan, China, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company operates in six segments: Olefins and PolyolefinsAmericas; Olefins and PolyolefinsEurope, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

