Marathon Digital (MARA) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Marathon Digital (NASDAQ:MARA – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, August 8th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.03) per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Marathon Digital (NASDAQ:MARA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The business services provider reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $51.13 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $45.95 million. Marathon Digital had a negative return on equity of 25.22% and a negative net margin of 569.32%. On average, analysts expect Marathon Digital to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of MARA stock opened at $15.83 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $13.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 16.22 and a current ratio of 16.22. Marathon Digital has a 52 week low of $3.11 and a 52 week high of $19.88.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Marathon Digital by 68.3% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,353 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 2,984 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in Marathon Digital by 96.8% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 5,369 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 2,641 shares during the period. Smith Anglin Financial LLC bought a new stake in Marathon Digital during the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Cetera Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Marathon Digital in the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of Marathon Digital during the first quarter worth approximately $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.51% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on MARA shares. Compass Point upped their price objective on Marathon Digital from $13.50 to $21.00 in a report on Thursday, July 20th. B. Riley boosted their price target on Marathon Digital from $7.00 to $8.00 in a report on Monday, May 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $12.25.

Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc operates as a digital asset technology company that mines digital assets with a focus on the blockchain ecosystem and the generation of digital assets in United States. The company was formerly known as Marathon Patent Group, Inc and changed its name to Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc in February 2021.

