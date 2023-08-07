MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX) Shares Sold by Royce & Associates LP

Royce & Associates LP trimmed its stake in shares of MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX – Free Report) by 10.0% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,423 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 158 shares during the quarter. Royce & Associates LP’s holdings in MarketAxess were worth $557,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in MarketAxess by 17,428.1% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 932,496 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $260,064,000 after acquiring an additional 927,176 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of MarketAxess during the 4th quarter worth approximately $110,636,000. Eagle Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in MarketAxess by 138.8% in the 4th quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 627,692 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $178,810,000 after purchasing an additional 364,829 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in MarketAxess by 910.3% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 282,416 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $78,763,000 after buying an additional 254,462 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of MarketAxess by 324.3% during the first quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 162,552 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $63,605,000 after purchasing an additional 124,243 shares during the last quarter. 96.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get MarketAxess alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Kevin M. Mcpherson sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $274.00, for a total value of $548,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 71,899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,700,326. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

MarketAxess Stock Down 2.3 %

MarketAxess stock opened at $242.85 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $9.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.19 and a beta of 0.77. MarketAxess Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $217.44 and a 12 month high of $399.78. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $265.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $314.96.

MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.02. MarketAxess had a net margin of 34.38% and a return on equity of 23.12%. The company had revenue of $179.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $179.47 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.78 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that MarketAxess Holdings Inc. will post 7.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MarketAxess Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 2nd will be given a $0.72 dividend. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 1st. MarketAxess’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.92%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet cut MarketAxess from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, June 16th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $308.00 target price on shares of MarketAxess in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on MarketAxess from $302.00 to $308.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. 888 restated a “maintains” rating on shares of MarketAxess in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, Atlantic Securities reduced their price objective on MarketAxess from $368.00 to $315.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $316.10.

About MarketAxess

(Free Report)

MarketAxess Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates an electronic trading platform for institutional investor and broker-dealer companies worldwide. It offers the access to liquidity in the U.S. investment-grade bonds, U.S. high-yield bonds, and U.S. Treasuries, as well as municipal bonds, emerging market debts, Eurobonds, and other fixed-income securities.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MKTX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for MarketAxess Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MarketAxess and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.