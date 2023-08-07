MasTec (NYSE:MTZ) Downgraded by Craig Hallum to Hold

MasTec (NYSE:MTZ – Get Free Report) was downgraded by stock analysts at Craig Hallum from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Monday, FlyOnTheWall reports.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on MTZ. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of MasTec from $120.00 to $125.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of MasTec in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup decreased their target price on MasTec from $135.00 to $116.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on MasTec from $135.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $119.00.

Get MasTec alerts:

MasTec Trading Down 17.7 %

NYSE MTZ opened at $99.56 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $112.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $100.28. The company has a market capitalization of $7.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -622.25 and a beta of 1.40. MasTec has a 12 month low of $62.36 and a 12 month high of $123.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.51.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

MasTec ( NYSE:MTZ Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The construction company reported ($0.64) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.65) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $2.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.39 billion. MasTec had a positive return on equity of 6.93% and a negative net margin of 0.12%. As a group, research analysts predict that MasTec will post 4.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in MasTec by 92.5% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 256 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new stake in MasTec during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new stake in MasTec during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in MasTec during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank grew its position in MasTec by 54.5% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 411 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.80% of the company’s stock.

MasTec Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

MasTec, Inc, an infrastructure construction company, provides engineering, building, installation, maintenance, and upgrade services for communications, energy, utility, and other infrastructure primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through five segments: Communications, Clean Energy and Infrastructure, Oil and Gas, Power Delivery, and Other.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for MasTec Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MasTec and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.