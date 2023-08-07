Matson, Inc. (NYSE:MATX) Shares Sold by Royce & Associates LP

Royce & Associates LP decreased its position in shares of Matson, Inc. (NYSE:MATX – Free Report) by 40.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,147 shares of the shipping company’s stock after selling 5,525 shares during the quarter. Royce & Associates LP’s holdings in Matson were worth $486,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of MATX. Ziegler Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Matson by 25.5% in the 1st quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 16,607 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $991,000 after buying an additional 3,376 shares in the last quarter. Seven Post Investment Office LP increased its holdings in shares of Matson by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Seven Post Investment Office LP now owns 106,621 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $6,362,000 after acquiring an additional 381 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its position in Matson by 37.2% during the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 646,826 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $38,596,000 after buying an additional 175,321 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Matson by 32.5% in the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 23,650 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $1,411,000 after purchasing an additional 5,795 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Matson in the first quarter valued at approximately $929,000. 84.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Matson alerts:

Matson Stock Performance

Shares of Matson stock opened at $95.78 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Matson, Inc. has a 12 month low of $56.51 and a 12 month high of $96.86. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $79.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $70.04. The stock has a market cap of $3.38 billion, a PE ratio of 7.86 and a beta of 1.21.

Matson Increases Dividend

Matson ( NYSE:MATX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The shipping company reported $2.26 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.26. Matson had a return on equity of 20.04% and a net margin of 13.52%. The business had revenue of $773.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $762.35 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $9.49 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 38.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Matson, Inc. will post 5.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.34%. This is an increase from Matson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 2nd. Matson’s payout ratio is presently 10.50%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Matson

In other Matson news, CEO Matthew J. Cox sold 10,000 shares of Matson stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.83, for a total transaction of $698,300.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 251,267 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,545,974.61. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Matthew J. Cox sold 10,000 shares of Matson stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.83, for a total value of $698,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 251,267 shares in the company, valued at $17,545,974.61. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Richard S. Kinney sold 1,028 shares of Matson stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.45, for a total transaction of $78,590.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 10,424 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $796,914.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 44,623 shares of company stock valued at $3,459,756. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have commented on the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Matson in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Matson from $86.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, Stephens increased their price target on Matson from $73.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd.

Matson Profile

(Free Report)

Matson, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides ocean transportation and logistics services. The company's Ocean Transportation segment offers ocean freight transportation services to the domestic non-contiguous economies of Hawaii, Alaska, and Guam, as well as to other island economies in Micronesia.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MATX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Matson, Inc. (NYSE:MATX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Matson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Matson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.