MiX Telematics Limited (NYSE:MIXT) Expected to Post Q1 2025 Earnings of $0.18 Per Share

MiX Telematics Limited (NYSE:MIXT – Free Report) – Research analysts at William Blair issued their Q1 2025 earnings estimates for MiX Telematics in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, August 2nd. William Blair analyst M. Pfau forecasts that the technology company will post earnings per share of $0.18 for the quarter. The consensus estimate for MiX Telematics’ current full-year earnings is $0.57 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for MiX Telematics’ Q3 2025 earnings at $0.19 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.21 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.76 EPS.

MiX Telematics (NYSE:MIXT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 25th. The technology company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $36.87 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.34 million. MiX Telematics had a return on equity of 8.12% and a net margin of 3.73%.

MiX Telematics Trading Up 0.2 %

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of MiX Telematics in a report on Monday, July 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of MiX Telematics stock opened at $6.49 on Monday. MiX Telematics has a 12-month low of $5.75 and a 12-month high of $9.17. The company has a market cap of $157.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.96 and a beta of 0.94. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $6.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.49.

MiX Telematics Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 29th. Investors of record on Friday, June 16th were paid a $0.0576 dividend. This is an increase from MiX Telematics’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. This represents a $0.23 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 15th. MiX Telematics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 72.00%.

Insider Activity at MiX Telematics

In related news, insider Robin A. Frew sold 308,025 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.30, for a total value of $92,407.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 16,323,655 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,897,096.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other MiX Telematics news, major shareholder Robin A. Frew sold 468,075 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.28, for a total transaction of $131,061.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 14,863,605 shares in the company, valued at $4,161,809.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Robin A. Frew sold 308,025 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.30, for a total transaction of $92,407.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 16,323,655 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,897,096.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,205,325 shares of company stock valued at $347,948 over the last three months. 12.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MIXT. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in MiX Telematics by 105.8% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,175 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 3,175 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new stake in MiX Telematics in the first quarter valued at $79,000. State Street Corp bought a new stake in MiX Telematics in the third quarter valued at $117,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in MiX Telematics in the first quarter valued at $175,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in MiX Telematics by 7.9% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 17,248 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $193,000 after acquiring an additional 1,263 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 38.92% of the company’s stock.

About MiX Telematics

MiX Telematics Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides fleet and mobile asset management solutions through software-as-a-service (SaaS) delivery model. It offers MiX Fleet Manager, a commercial fleet management solution comprising MyMiX, an innovative driver engagement platform; MiX Vision, an on-road and in-vehicle video recording solution; MiX Rovi, an in-vehicle display and communications system; MiX RIBAS and DriveMate, an in-cab driving aid solution; MiX Hours of Service, which allows real-time monitoring and compliance; MiX Journey Management, an easy-to-use electronic alternative to paper-based systems; and MiX OEM Connect allows customer instant, direct integration to relevant, and powerful telematics data.

