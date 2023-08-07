Mizuho Lowers Corteva (NYSE:CTVA) Price Target to $72.00

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA – Get Free Report) had its price target cut by investment analysts at Mizuho from $74.00 to $72.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, FlyOnTheWall reports. Mizuho’s price target indicates a potential upside of 28.53% from the stock’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on CTVA. VNET Group restated an “upgrade” rating on shares of Corteva in a research report on Monday, May 22nd. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Corteva from $75.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. KeyCorp cut their target price on shares of Corteva from $70.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 11th. Redburn Partners lowered shares of Corteva from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $74.00 price target on shares of Corteva in a research report on Friday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Corteva presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $71.53.

Shares of Corteva stock opened at $56.02 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.82 billion, a PE ratio of 43.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.79. Corteva has a 52-week low of $52.76 and a 52-week high of $68.43. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $56.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $58.90.

Corteva ( NYSE:CTVA Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 4th. The company reported $1.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.02. Corteva had a net margin of 5.26% and a return on equity of 7.78%. The firm had revenue of $6.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.44 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.64 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Corteva will post 2.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Column Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Corteva by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 426 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 213 shares during the period. AXS Investments LLC bought a new position in Corteva during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Barrett & Company Inc. bought a new position in Corteva during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new position in Corteva during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC grew its holdings in Corteva by 454.5% during the 1st quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 610 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.63% of the company’s stock.

Corteva, Inc operates in the agriculture business. It operates through two segments, Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies advanced germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. It offers trait technologies that enhance resistance to weather, disease, insects, and herbicides used to control weeds, as well as food and nutritional characteristics.

