Mizuho Raises Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) Price Target to $3,580.00

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Free Report) had its price target boosted by analysts at Mizuho from $3,265.00 to $3,580.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, FlyOnTheWall reports. Mizuho’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 16.87% from the company’s current price.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Argus raised their target price on Booking from $2,800.00 to $3,000.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on Booking from $3,000.00 to $3,500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 31st. TheStreet upgraded Booking from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday. Melius started coverage on Booking in a research report on Monday, July 31st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $3,500.00 price target for the company. Finally, TD Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Booking from $3,325.00 to $3,600.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Booking has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $3,025.77.

Shares of BKNG stock opened at $3,063.16 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.16, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.55. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $2,746.15 and a 200-day moving average of $2,620.71. Booking has a one year low of $1,616.85 and a one year high of $3,166.76. The company has a market cap of $113.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.35.

Booking ( NASDAQ:BKNG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The business services provider reported $37.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $28.84 by $8.78. The firm had revenue of $5.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.17 billion. Booking had a net margin of 23.04% and a return on equity of 285.21%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $19.08 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Booking will post 138.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,641.08, for a total transaction of $1,980,810.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 41,449 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $109,470,124.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,641.08, for a total value of $1,980,810.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 41,449 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $109,470,124.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO David I. Goulden sold 550 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,595.54, for a total transaction of $1,427,547.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 14,504 shares in the company, valued at $37,645,712.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 3,900 shares of company stock worth $10,586,953. 0.15% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Booking in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new position in Booking during the first quarter valued at $27,000. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Booking during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN purchased a new stake in shares of Booking in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, AXS Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Booking in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. 89.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

