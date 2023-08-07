Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) to Post FY2027 Earnings of $11.53 Per Share, Brookline Capital Management Forecasts

Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA – Free Report) – Brookline Capital Management lifted their FY2027 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Moderna in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, August 3rd. Brookline Capital Management analyst L. Cann now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $11.53 for the year, up from their previous forecast of $11.12. The consensus estimate for Moderna’s current full-year earnings is ($3.16) per share.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the company. William Blair started coverage on Moderna in a research report on Monday, July 24th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $136.28 target price for the company. UBS Group upgraded Moderna from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $221.00 to $191.00 in a report on Monday, June 26th. HSBC began coverage on Moderna in a report on Friday, July 14th. They set a “reduce” rating and a $97.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Moderna from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $200.00 to $125.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Moderna from $127.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Moderna has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $156.07.

Moderna Stock Performance

Shares of Moderna stock opened at $108.19 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $41.24 billion, a PE ratio of 39.92 and a beta of 1.62. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $122.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $141.18. The company has a quick ratio of 3.16, a current ratio of 3.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Moderna has a 12 month low of $107.60 and a 12 month high of $217.25.

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported ($3.62) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($3.84) by $0.22. The business had revenue of $344.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $307.67 million. Moderna had a return on equity of 6.62% and a net margin of 11.33%. Moderna’s revenue was down 92.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $5.24 earnings per share.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Moderna

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Roble Belko & Company Inc acquired a new stake in Moderna during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Moderna during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Moderna by 208.3% during the first quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Close Asset Management Ltd raised its stake in shares of Moderna by 1,250.0% in the second quarter. Close Asset Management Ltd now owns 270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stone House Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Moderna in the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. 70.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Moderna

In other news, President Stephen Hoge sold 250 shares of Moderna stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.37, for a total value of $33,342.50. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 1,630,732 shares in the company, valued at $217,490,726.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Noubar Afeyan sold 15,000 shares of Moderna stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.99, for a total transaction of $1,664,850.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,037,209 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $226,109,826.91. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, President Stephen Hoge sold 250 shares of Moderna stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.37, for a total value of $33,342.50. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 1,630,732 shares in the company, valued at $217,490,726.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 394,005 shares of company stock worth $49,321,425. Company insiders own 15.70% of the company’s stock.

About Moderna

Moderna, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers, develops, and commercializes messenger RNA therapeutics and vaccines for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, autoimmune, and cardiovascular diseases in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its respiratory vaccines include COVID-19, flu, respiratory syncytial virus, Endemic HCoV, and hMPV+PIV3 vaccines; latent vaccines comprise cytomegalovirus, epstein-barr virus, herpes simplex virus, varicella-zoster virus, and human immunodeficiency virus vaccines; and public health vaccines consists of Zika and Nipah vaccines.

Further Reading

