Montauk Renewables (MNTK) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Montauk Renewables (NASDAQ:MNTK – Get Free Report) will release its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, August 9th. Analysts expect Montauk Renewables to post earnings of $0.03 per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Montauk Renewables (NASDAQ:MNTK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.04). Montauk Renewables had a net margin of 16.89% and a return on equity of 15.89%. The company had revenue of $19.15 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $37.50 million. On average, analysts expect Montauk Renewables to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Montauk Renewables stock opened at $8.50 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 4.05, a quick ratio of 4.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The firm has a market cap of $1.22 billion, a PE ratio of 36.96 and a beta of -0.25. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.25. Montauk Renewables has a 12 month low of $5.46 and a 12 month high of $20.78.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Tudor Pickering upgraded shares of Montauk Renewables from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 12th. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. upgraded Montauk Renewables from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $5.00 to $7.50 in a research report on Friday, May 12th. UBS Group increased their target price on Montauk Renewables from $7.00 to $9.50 in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. Finally, B. Riley initiated coverage on shares of Montauk Renewables in a research report on Tuesday, June 27th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $6.50 price objective for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Montauk Renewables presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.83.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Montauk Renewables by 17.5% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 177,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,395,000 after buying an additional 26,379 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP grew its stake in Montauk Renewables by 497.0% during the 1st quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 375,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,952,000 after acquiring an additional 312,249 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Montauk Renewables in the 1st quarter valued at about $135,000. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Montauk Renewables by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,463,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,384,000 after purchasing an additional 42,238 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Montauk Renewables by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,280,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,081,000 after purchasing an additional 52,232 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.65% of the company’s stock.

Montauk Renewables, Inc, a renewable energy company, engages in recovery and processing of biogas from landfills and other non-fossil fuel sources. It operates in two segments, Renewable Natural Gas and Renewable Electricity Generation. The company develops, owns, and operates renewable natural gas (RNG) projects that capture methane and prevents it from being released into the atmosphere by converting it into either RNG or electrical power for the electrical grid.

